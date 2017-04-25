The Supreme Court of Canada is hearing a case today that could ultimately fine tune an earlier ruling that's been widely criticized for allowing people accused of a crime to walk free without trial.

Provinces hope today's case will give them more wiggle room when it comes to wrestling with clogged courts and chronic delays.

James Cody, an accused drug trafficker from Newfoundland, has argued his charter rights were violated when he had to wait five years for a five-day trial.

His case reaches the top court as public frustration mounts over a controversial ruling last July known as the Jordan decision, where the Supreme Court stayed drug charges against Barrett Richard Jordan after he waited 49 months for a trial.

That split 5-4 judgment said criminal trials at Superior Court must be wrapped up within 30 months, and that cases in lower provincial courts should take no longer than 18 months.

Since then, there have been cases tossed out for taking too long to reach trial, including murder and assault charges.

"There's no question that Jordan has been a bit of an earthquake," said University of Ottawa law professor Carissima Mathen.

Prosecutors and provinces have said it's unreasonable to hold parties to timelines on past cases that weren't previously in place.

University of British Columbia law professor Benjamin Perrin called it a "fortuitous opportunity" to revisit the transition rules around cases that were already in the pipe when the Jordan decision came down.

Confusion, consternation

"Those have been the source of a great deal of confusion, consternation and varying decisions and inconsistent practice in terms of how to apply this new test on cases that were already in the system," he said.

Lawyers and judges have been baffled by rules that were vaguely spelled out, Perrin said, and the Cody case gives the high court a chance to clarify.

He said there is also a long-shot chance one judge could flip on his or her previous position, which would have the effect of the court overturning the Jordan ruling.

"All it takes is is one judge. I am quite sure the four judges who dissented in the case have not changed their minds, if anything that has happened post-Jordan bears out their criticism," he said.

Impact on victims

Perrin believes one of the major problems with the Jordan decision is that it did not consider the severity of the crime or the impact on victims.

Stephen Coughlan, a law professor at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, does not expect Supreme Court justices will reverse course on their earlier ruling.

"There's no reason for the court to do anything differently this time, in its very first case after Jordan was decided," he said. "The court should, most of the time, simply be applying the existing law rather than rewriting that law."

Coughlan said over time there will be more clarity over what could constitute a defence-caused delay or considered an exceptionally complex case, for example when there are several co-accused.

The federal government has been under pressure to help the provinces tackle the court delays to ensure cases aren't tossed out due to unreasonable delays.

Appearing before the Senate legal affairs committee in March, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said the Cody case will consider the "framework" laid out by the Jordan decision.

"We will be following that very closely," she said.