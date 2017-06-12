Canada's longest-serving chief justice of the Supreme Court will retire from the bench on Dec. 15, 2017.

In a statement sent to reporters Monday, Beverley McLachlin said she would leave the court after serving for 28 years, including 17 years as the presiding judge.

The 74-year-old jurist, appointed by former prime minister Brian Mulroney in 1989, is the first woman to hold the top job on the country's highest court.

The Alberta-born lawyer presided over a period of considerable constitutional challenges to federal legislation as well as a very public disagreement with former prime minister Stephen Harper over one of his appointments to the top court.

More to come