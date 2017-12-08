Boeing appears to be throwing in the towel on the notion of Canada buying a handful of Super Hornet jet fighters.

The Chicago-based company issued a statement Friday acknowledging reports coming out of Ottawa all week that the Liberal government is prepared to forego the purchase of 18 brand new fighters in favour of a deal to acquire a similar number of used "Classic" F-18 Hornets from Australia.

"The Boeing Company respects the Canadian government's decision and applauds the government's continued use of a two-engine fighter solution, which is a critical part of their northern Arctic border defence, Norad co-operation, and coast to coast to coast security," said the statement.

The plan had been to buy the warplanes on a interim basis while federal officials straightened out the competition to replace the entire fleet of aging CF-18s.

Last fall, the Pentagon submitted a $6.3 billion proposal to the Canadian government in partnership with Boeing, but the deal fell apart amid a separate trade complaint over the importation of Bombardier-built passenger jets.

That dispute has resulted in the U.S. Commerce Department imposing a nearly 300 per cent duty on small-to-medium-sized passenger jets entering the American market.

A parade of Liberal cabinet ministers — from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on down — have repeatedly said Boeing is no longer "a trusted partner" in the defence sector, and the government wouldn't be doing business with them.

The company has refused to halt the trade complaint and didn't back down in its written statement on Friday: "Our commitment to creating a level playing field in aerospace remains."

The offer to buy the Super Hornets isn't set to expire until near the end of the year, but it was clear Boeing is resigned to the fact it won't happen.

"Although we will not have the opportunity to grow our supply base, industrial partnerships and jobs in Canada the way we would if Canada purchased new Super Hornets, we will continue to look to find productive ways to work together in the future," the statement said.