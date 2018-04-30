Canada waits for news on U.S. steel tariffs with deadline tomorrow

The countdown is on to find out whether Canada will face steep U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum in March, but granted temporary exemptions to certain countries. In the case of Canada and Mexico, Trump's administration tied the issue to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

That exemption period officially ends May 1, and it's not clear whether the White House will extend Canada's exemption.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Trump has not yet made a decision on whether any countries should get extended exemptions on steel and aluminum tariffs.

"The president has not made any decision yet," Mnuchin told Fox Business Network in an interview that aired Monday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Bloomberg that the White House will continue to grant some countries relief from the metal tariffs, but wouldn't name any nations.

Canada introduced new measures

Canada has used the past few weeks of uncertainty to bring in new measures to crack down on companies that try to ship cheap foreign steel and aluminum through the Canadian market, points Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated in a call to Trump.

Trudeau also used the exemption period to tour steel factories across Canada in an attempt to ease workers' anxieties.

Tuesday's deadline coincides roughly with the end of the timeline for finishing a new NAFTA this year.

The Trump administration has feared delaying past May could endanger an agreement, given the political calendar. The U.S. ratification process will takes months to complete, and the opposition Democrats could regain control of Congress in January. Mexico is also heading into a national election this July.

The next round of talks are set to resume late next week.