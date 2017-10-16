The Trudeau government will announce plans to cut the small business tax rate from 10.5 per cent to nine per cent, and will present details of the new plan at a national caucus meeting on Monday morning, CBC News has learned.
More to come
CBC News Posted: Oct 16, 2017 6:27 AM ET Last Updated: Oct 16, 2017 6:27 AM ET
More to come
