Jagmeet Singh says Supreme Court should resolve B.C.-Alberta pipeline impasse

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is urging the federal and B.C. governments to ask the Supreme Court to settle a jurisdictional brawl over a proposed pipeline expansion.

Caught in the middle of a standoff between the NDP premiers of B.C. and Alberta over the Trans Mountain pipeline project, Singh laid out his plan for breaking the deadlock today. He said the federal government should submit with B.C. a joint reference question for the high court to consider.

"What I'm proposing is a path forward that actually brings people together," he said during a news conference on Parliament Hill today.

Singh has so far refused to take sides in the escalating feud between British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, saying it's a matter for the federal government to resolve.

Tensions over the Trans Mountain expansion have been building since Kinder Morgan suspended all non-essential spending on the project on Sunday. The company has given the federal government until May 31 to deliver concrete assurances that the line will get built.

That deadline prompted the Trudeau government to hold an emergency cabinet meeting in Ottawa Monday. Ministers emerged from that meeting yesterday offering no concrete solutions to the Trans Mountain standoff.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is scheduled to meet with Premier Notley later today.

Speaking after an event in Toronto promoting student internships this morning, Morneau said the Liberal government has reinforced its "resolute determination" to get the pipeline built and repeated that all options are on the table.

'All means under federal control'

The government is prepared to use "all means under federal control," but he would not specify if scaled-back transfer payments could be a way to persuade B.C.

"I'm not going to publicly negotiate with any one of the parties," Morneau said. "What I can tell you is public threats are not helpful."

He did suggest buying a federal stake in the pipeline is a possibility.

"We want to make sure this pipeline goes forward. We want to make sure it goes forward on the basis that gets us the advantages that we're seeking as soon as possible," he said.

"That will include us considering financial options that might help that to happen."