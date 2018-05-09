NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to address reporters after suspending Quebec MP Christine Moore from her duties following allegations she behaved inappropriately toward an Afghanistan veteran in 2013.

Singh is scheduled to talk at 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday after meeting with his caucus.

Glen Kirkland told CBC Moore approached him after his testimony before a parliamentary committee five years ago and invited him to her office, where she gave him alcohol, then followed him back to his hotel and later sent him explicit messages.

Kirkland alleges Moore, a nurse, offered him gin even after he told her he was taking antidepressants and painkillers, and was not supposed to be drinking.

In an emailed statement on Monday, Singh said Moore has been suspended from her duties pending an investigation. He said Moore's role in caucus will be re-evaluated once the investigator's work is complete.

She still remains a member of caucus.

Earlier this year, Christine Moore sent an open letter complaining about fellow NDP MP Erin Weir's behaviour, prompting an investigation and his eventual expulsion from caucus. The party is now looking at allegations against Moore herself. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

In her own statement, Moore said she welcomes the opportunity to participate in the investigation process.

"Out of respect for the fairness and the integrity of the process, I will not be commenting further on these allegations at this point," she said.

Earlier this year, Moore sent a letter complaining about fellow NDP MP Erin Weir's behaviour, saying he was the "last person" who should get the job of caucus chair.

That prompted an investigation that turned up harassment and sexual harassment complaints against Weir.

He was kicked out of caucus just last week.

Singh said Weir was expelled after it became clear that "a rehabilitative approach is no longer possible."

Weir said he was kicked out because he spoke publicly.