NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced Thursday there will be an independent investigation into an allegation of "harassing behaviour toward women" that has been made against NDP MP Erin Weir.

Singh told reporters that a concern about Weir was raised in an email sent by an NDP MP to other NDP MPs earlier this week. Singh said the email was not sent by someone who had experienced harassment, but said the alleged behaviour was directed at members of the NDP staff. Singh said the allegation was not sexual in nature.

Weir issued a statement shortly before Singh announced the investigation.

Singh investigates NDP MP for harassment3:21

"As politicians, we are placed in a position of public trust. We are, and should be, held to the highest possible standards and it is absolutely right that our party has a process to investigate any allegations of harassment," he said.

"However, I do not know what is being alleged. I am confident that I have not harassed anyone and welcome a prompt investigation to clear my name. I look forward to continuing to represent the people of Regina–Lewvan as a member of the NDP caucus."

Singh said Weir will be suspended from caucus duties until the investigation is completed.

Concerns about harassment and misconduct in the Canadian political world have been reverberating for days. Though the NDP had not yet had to deal with an allegation, Singh had already discussed the general situation.

"I think it's important to reflect on issues [on] a non-partisan [basis]. It's something that's going to impact all of us and we all need to be prepared to reflect on how we can create safer workplaces," Singh told reporters on Wednesday.

"The first step is always to believe survivors. We need to believe survivors. Secondly, we need to create safe spaces for survivors or people who want to come forward to be able to come forward in a way that's safe."

On Wednesday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer instructed his party to launch an independent investigation into questions surrounding Rick Dykstra's federal candidacy in 2015.