A Liberal MP has called out a Conservative MP for making "humiliating and unwanted" sexual remarks she says caused her great stress in the workplace.

Sherry Romanado made the accusations in the House of Commons on a point of order, just hours after Manitoba Conservative MP James Bezan apologized for making an "inappropriate and insensitive" comment in her presence.

Romanado, a Quebec MP and parliamentary secretary to the minister of veterans affairs and associate minister of national defence,​ said the comments were made in May.

"These comments have caused me great stress and negatively affected my work environment," she said.

Her office declined to provide more details about the comments.

Late this afternoon, Bezan issued a statement detailing his take on the events of May 2, 2017, at a public event at Ottawa City Hall when he was posing for a picture with Romanado and another person.

"While standing for the picture I made an inappropriate and flippant comment by saying, 'This isn't my idea of a threesome,' which was intended as a partisan comment about being in a photo with a Liberal member of caucus," his statement reads.

"I realized that this comment was inappropriate and attempted to apologize the following day but was not afforded that opportunity."

Offered to enter mediation

On May 10, 2017, the chief human resources officer received a formal complaint about his comment from the MP. Bezan said he immediately offered to enter into mediation so he could apologize, but the request was denied.

A subsequent review was launched by HR into the comment, during which Bezan said he apologized in writing.

On Aug. 16, 2017, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) confirmed in writing that his report "did not support a claim of sexual harassment" and that no disciplinary action was recommended against Bezan.

Bezan said he apologized again with an agreement of the two party whips in question, and completed sensitivity training offered by the House of Commons.

"As a further measure, I agreed to mediation with the member after the CHRO issued his findings and again, apologized to the member."

Shortly after 11 a.m. today, four house before Romanado's public statement, Bezan stood to say sorry in the House of Commons.

"I have nothing but the greatest respect for this member, for this institution, and I sincerely apologize," he said.

Sources tell CBC News that Romanado raised the incident during a Liberal caucus meeting last week. She was shaken and cried as she recounted the incident, and said that it affected her dramatically and affected her ability to do her job.