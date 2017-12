Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed two new Independent Senators to the Upper Chamber. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Mary Coyle will sit for Nova Scotia and Mary Jane McCallum will represent Manitoba.

According to a written statement, Coyle is a long-time champion for women's leadership, gender equality, and the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

McCallum has provided dental care to First Nations communities across Manitoba.

More to come.