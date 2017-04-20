Conservative Yukon Senator Daniel Lang and his policy adviser are facing allegations of workplace harassment, multiple senior Senate sources tell CBC News.

After a complaint about his behaviour earlier this year, an internal investigation was launched by Senate officials into the senator's treatment of a parliamentary staffer.

The Senate would not confirm the review, or identify the nature of the complaint.

"The integrity of any complaint-based human resources process is dependent on confidentiality being maintained. For this reason, the Senate does not disclose information of this nature," Senate spokesperson Jacqui Delaney said.

This is the second complaint against Lang and his policy adviser, Naresh Raghubeer. The first complainant withdrew the accusation after quietly being transferred to another job on Parliament Hill, CBC News has learned.

Senate officials privately describe the complaints as being about bullying and intimidation, including screaming and belittling in front of other senators and staff.

The sources spoke to CBC on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with reporters and/or they feared retribution from their superiors.

Lang, appointed by former prime minister Stephen Harper in 2009, declined requests for an interview but Raghubeer provided a statement on the senator's behalf.

"I don't know where you heard this, but neither my office nor I are currently subject to any administrative review," the senator said in the statement.

Lang gets Senate funds for legal costs

Lang and Raghubeer have applied for and received approval for Senate funds to cover legal expenses associated with the harassment allegations.

In total, the Senate's internal economy committee has approved more than $28,000 from the legal indemnification fund for Lang and his staff since the Yukon senator was first appointed, according to Michel Patrice, the Senate's law clerk and parliamentary counsel.

The Senate would not specify how of much that $28,000 was allocated to deal with the harassment claims.

"We can confirm that both Senator Lang and a member of his office have received disbursement of legal fees in accordance with the Senate's policy on legal fees and indemnification," Delaney said in an email.

Lang's office declined to comment on his use of Senate legal funds.

Senate headaches

This is the latest headache Senate leaders have faced in only a few short months.

In March, the Senate ethics officer found Independent Senator Don Meredith breached two sections of the Red Chamber's ethics code for having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl. The Senate's ethics committee is reviewing Lyse Ricard's report and is currently deciding on how to sanction Meredith for his behaviour.

Some members of the Senate are so determined to expel Meredith that they have tasked the Senate's law clerk with combing through the Constitution in search of a line they can use to force the Toronto-area senator to step aside for good.

Conservative Senator Lynn Beyak also ignited a firestorm of criticism after she defended the residential school system, telling her colleagues she was disappointed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission didn't "focus on the good" done in these institutions. Interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose ultimately removed the Ontario senator from the Aboriginal peoples committee after Beyak doubled down on her remarks.

Peter Harder, the government's representative in the Senate, recently conceded the controversies have been a "kick in the gut" that has temporarily derailed efforts by the Senate to improve its standing among Canadians.