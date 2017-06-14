A Senate committee is set to deliver a potentially damning report today on what's causing delays in Canadian courts and how to fix the system.

"Action is desperately needed," reads a news release from the committee. "This crisis must be addressed urgently to maintain trust in the justice system, to give victims and their family the justice they deserve and to keep all Canadians safe."

Senators Bob Runciman, George Baker and Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu, from the legal and constitutional affairs committee, will hold a news conference in Ottawa at 11 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

The release said the report will recommend ways to "put an end to the culture of complacency of our court system and provide concrete, practical measures to transform our courts system into a justice system."

"People accused of murder and child sexual assault roam our streets as a direct result of court delays — a fixable problem — that are crippling the justice system," it reads.

The statement said last year's Supreme Court decision that set time limits for trials "brought this crisis to a head."

That landmark ruling, known as R. vs. Jordan, imposed a deadline of 18 months for provincial court cases, or 30 months in a Superior Court, to uphold an accused person's charter right to a trial without unreasonable delays.

The decision caused much confusion over interpretation, and triggered hundreds of requests for a stay of criminal proceedings.

Today's Senate report comes just two days before the Supreme Court is set to rule on another case about court delays, which justices heard in April.

Some legal experts said the Cody ruling could ultimately fine-tune the Jordan decision.

Last July's Supreme Court ruling in the Jordan case set time limits for criminal trials. (Mike Laanela/CBC)

Representatives from British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec made arguments for greater flexibility with timelines to deal with unforeseen circumstances and complexity to ensure each case is given due diligence.

The Senate committee's news release pointed to two cases where the justice system had let down victims, including one case where a Quebec woman accused her stepfather of sexual abuse and waited four years for a trial only to have the accused granted a stay of proceedings.

Judicial vacancies

In another case, a man accused of killing a Montreal man with a machete had his charges stayed due to the Jordan ruling.

The committee tabled an interim report last August, calling on the government to immediately fill vacant judicial seats.

As of June 1, 2017, there were 53 vacancies, according to the website for the Office of the Commissioner for Federal Judicial Affairs Canada. With more appointments this month, the total number of vacancies is now at 48.

There were 41 when the committee released its interim report.

The report also recommended that the federal government work with the provinces and territories to implement restorative justice, alternative courts and shadow courts. It also called for investments in technology to modernize and make more efficient criminal proceedings.