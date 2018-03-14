A Prince Edward Island senator says the Red Chamber is stuffed with too many lawyers, journalists, academics and business people and is calling on Justin Trudeau to appoint more farmers, fishers and veterans.

In a letter to the prime minister dated Mar. 9, Sen. Percy Downe said there is much "untapped expertise" across the country and urged Trudeau to broaden the diversity of backgrounds in the Senate. He tweeted about the letter today, lamenting the "important voices" that are missing from Senate debates.

Downe points out the Senate is doing well on gender equality, with 45 per cent of senators being women, compared to only 27 per cent in the House of Commons. But he said significant gaps exist in terms of representatives of key industries like agriculture and fisheries, and those who served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

"The prime minister and others often say diversity is our strength, but we want to make sure snobbery is not our weakness," Downe said, suggesting the appointments process favours those in certain professions.

Before his appointment to the Senate in 2003, Downe worked as a Liberal political aide at the provincial and federal levels.

Robert Black, who has a university degree in agriculture and had served as CEO of the Rural Ontario Institute since 2010, was appointed to the Senate last month.

Downe said that's not enough to represent the agriculture and agri-food sector, which represents more than $111 billion of GDP and 12.5 per cent of Canadian jobs. He said the Senate needs more voices of those who have worked in the field as farmers, fishers or lower-ranking military personnel, who understand the issues from the ground up.

He said problems with the timely delivery of veterans assistance programs appear to disproportionately affect retired military members below the rank of colonel, yet they have no representation in the Senate.

Sen. Percy Downe says the government should do more to raise awareness across the country about the openings in the Senate. (CBC)

Pointing to the Veterans Charter as an example, he said the bill made its way quickly through the House of Commons and the Senate with little scrutiny.

"No sober second thought, little or no input from veterans, and we're still trying to clean up the mess more than 10 years later," he said. "Same with agriculture and fisheries issues ... what are we missing?"

There are currently 12 vacancies in the Senate, and the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments is accepting applications until April 3.

Downe said the government should do public advertising to raise awareness about the openings across the country. In the absence of that, he said he will be reaching out to various veterans and farmers organizations to let them know about the vacancies.

"As it stands today, these important voices continue to be missing from our Senate debates," he wrote in the letter to Trudeau. "Amongst sitting senators there are 18 lawyers, 13 professors, a dozen businessmen and women, journalists, chartered accountants and nurses, yet no farmers, fishers or veterans."