The Liberal government has introduced long-awaited legislation to overhaul Canada's anti-terrorism regime, which will include a "super" civilian body to review security and intelligence agencies.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale tabled the bill in the House of Commons today, and said it aims to strike a better balance between strengthening security and upholding charter and privacy rights.

"Governments have no greater responsibilities than keeping their citizens safe and safeguarding their rights and freedoms," he said. "These are the fundamental obligations that underpin the new national security legislation."

Goodale said "unprecedented" public consultations helped shape the new legislation. While there were some stark differences of opinion, there was a broad consensus among Canadians that the security regime must be accountable, transparent and effective, while safeguarding personal rights.

New bill repeals 'problematic elements'

Goodale said the new expert review body will have jurisdiction right across the government, including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), as well as every other department and agency that has a security or intelligence function.

The new bill also fulfils a number of election campaign promises to repeal what it called "problematic elements" of the Conservative Bill C-51, including:

Tightening the definition of "terrorist propaganda."

Protecting the right to legitimate protest and advocacy.

Upgrading no-fly procedures.

Ensuring Charter rights are paramount.

The new expert review body will complement a new parliamentary committee to oversee Canadian security agencies. The bill to create that committee was tabled last year has passed in the House.

Modernizing security apparatus

The Liberal platform also promised a statutory review of the entire Anti-terrorism Act every three years.

Goodale said the government will also modernize the security apparatus to adapt to new tools and technology.

Last month, the government released a summary of public consultations carried out through town halls, surveys and emails. It found a broad support for more oversight for Canada's security agencies.

"Most of those who were prepared to accept some new measures and powers for law enforcement and national security agencies insisted there be additional oversight and transparency, and more checks and balances," the report read.

"A clear majority of stakeholders considered current oversight to be inadequate, and many believe existing review bodies need more capacity and should be allowed to collaborate on reviews. There was strong support among roundtable participants and online responses for a single, expert, independent, non-partisan body to oversee all of the government's national security activities."