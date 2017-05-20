The losing bidder in the race to replace the air force's fixed-wing search and rescue fleet has been dealt a setback by the Canadian International Trade Tribunal, CBC News has learned.

The panel rejected the claim of Leonardo S.p.A., in deciding the Italian aircraft-maker does not have standing before a Canadian tribunal.

The company is challenging the Liberal government's decision last December to buy 16 C-295W transports manufactured by rival Airbus Defence and Space.

It has also filed a separate Federal Court action.

Three companies — Leonardo, Airbus and Embraer — bid on the program, which is expected to cost taxpayers $4.7 billion over the next two decades.

Leonardo offered its C-27J transport for the competition and says the Airbus bid should be disqualified, and the contract cancelled.

The company cites a number of grounds, including a claim the C-295W does not meet the specifications originally set out by the Royal Canadian Air Force.

In its complaint to the trade tribunal, Leonardo lays out a number of operational safety concerns, including the speed of the C-295W and the absence of a backup auxiliary power supply.

The request for proposals "required that the (Fixed Wing Search and Rescue) aircraft must have adequate backup power supplies necessary for it to be safe for the airplane to be airborne when relatively far from a potential emergency landing location," said the trade complaint, filed on March 14, 2017.

Leonardo says its rival does not meet that condition, nor can it complete its missions within a 13 hour window as outlined by the air force.

There is also the argument that the Airbus bid should have been disqualified at the outset because of cost.

The cost issue

The Liberal government's decision last fall sees the program unfolding in two steps.

The first comes at a cost of $2.4 billion and involves the purchase of aircraft, simulators and 11 years of maintenance support.

The second step involves a future in-service support program that will have to be negotiated with Airbus and its Canadian partner Provincial Aerospace of St. John's, Nfld.

It comes at an estimated cost of $2.3 billion.

However, in the request for proposals, which was filed in court as part of the supporting documents, all bidders were told their package could not exceed $3.4 billion, including in-service maintenance support.

Officials at Leonardo say they have been unable to wrangle a satisfactory explanation from Public Works.

Long, tortured procurement

The announcement last fall was seen, at the time, as the end to a tortured 12-year procurement odyssey that spanned three governments.

Former prime minister Paul Martin's Liberal government first ordered replacements for the search and rescue fleet in 2004.

The former Conservative government put the program on hold after allegations surfaced the air force had "wired" the specifications in favour of Leonardo's C-27J.

It eventually asked the National Research Council to evaluate the military's requirements.

The C-295W, which operates in 15 countries, is meant to replace the air force's nearly 50-year-old C-115 Buffalos and older model C-130 Hercules transports.

The government said last fall that the first C-295 is expected on the tarmac in 2019, with the final delivery slated for 2022.