Former television host Seamus O'Regan is set to become Canada's new minister of Veterans Affairs as part of a cabinet shuffle later today, CBC News has confirmed.

O'Regan, 46, will be Newfoundland and Labrador's representative in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal cabinet.

The MP for St. John's South-Mount Pearl will be sworn in during a ceremony at Rideau Hall. It will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

The shakeup comes after last week's announcement from Judy Foote that she is retiring from politics.

Foote had been on a leave of absence from the public services portfolio since the spring.

It is not known where Kent Hehr, who has served as veterans affairs minister since 2015, is going next.

Just months after he was elected in 2015, O'Regan, who co-hosted CTV's Canada AM for nearly a decade, announced he had entered into a wellness program to "adopt an alcohol-free lifestyle."