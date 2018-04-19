Skip to Main Content
Supreme Court upholds law in cross-border beer case

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled provinces have the constitutional right to restrict the importation of alcohol from another province, as long as the primary aim of the restriction is not to impede trade.
Gerard Comeau stayed at home in Tracadie rather than attending the Supreme Court hearing in Ottawa. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled provinces have the constitutional right to restrict the importation of goods from another province, as long as the primary aim of the restriction is not to impede trade.

The ruling goes against what the man at the centre of the so-called free-the-beer case had argued and hoped for.

Gerard Comeau, a retired New Brunswick man, drives two or three times a year from his home in Tracadie — some 160 kilometres north of Moncton — to Quebec, where it's cheaper to buy beer and liquor.

