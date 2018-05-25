Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has written to staff and caucus members to say he is parting ways with Chief of Staff David McArthur.

"This decision was mutually agreed upon between myself and Mr. McArthur," Scheer said in the memo. "It is effective immediately and to ensure a smooth transition he will be acting in an advisory role until the end of June."

Scheer's deputy chief of staff, Marc-Andre Leclerc, is stepping into the role on an interim basis.

David McArthur's departure as chief of staff was announced in emails to Conservative MPs Friday. (David McArthur)

In the memo, Scheer thanks McArthur for his service to the Conservative Party and the Official Opposition.

"I would like to acknowledge the role David played in our accomplishments over the last 12 months," Scheer said.

"We have successfully held the Liberal government to account, achieved several victories in the House, and have laid the critical foundation required to regain the voters' trust in 2019."

Thanking the leader

McArthur wrote to caucus saying he took the job to help the Conservatives navigate a "period of great transition," adding the party is strong and united.

"I would like to thank the leader for the opportunity to serve Canadians and our entire Conservative family," he wrote. "I would also like to thank the Conservative national caucus for all of the faith they placed in me over the past year."

McArthur also thanked his fellow staffers for their hard work, adding it will be "integral to defeating Justin Trudeau in 2019."