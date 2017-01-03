Conservative leadership hopeful Andrew Scheer is accusing possible candidate Kevin O'Leary of trying to avoid an all-French debate in two weeks.
Scheer released a statement Tuesday urging the Montreal-born businessman to formalize his candidacy and participate in the Quebec City event Jan.17.
"If Kevin wants to run, it's time to fish or cut bait," Scheer said. "It is not acceptable to stall or delay in order to avoid the French-language debate."
He says it's obvious O'Leary wants to get into the race and that he has an obligation to all French-speaking Conservatives to take part in the debate.
Some Conservatives believe it is essential that Stephen Harper's replacement has the ability to speak French.
O'Leary doesn't speak the language and has stated he doesn't need to in order to communicate with Quebecers.
The celebrity businessman and reality TV-show host announced before Christmas he has a group of advisers exploring a possible leadership run and is seeking public input through a website.
The exploratory committee is due to report back to O'Leary early this year.
The deadline to register for the leadership race is Feb. 24, with the winner chosen May 27.
There are now 13 candidates in the running for the job with the withdrawal of Daniel Lindsay, a Manitoba radiologist with no political experience.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.