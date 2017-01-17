Saskatchewan and the federal government have reached a health-care deal, allowing the province to get new federal money for home care and mental health, the federal government has announced.

The province has also reached a separate agreement in its dispute over private MRIs, a source in Saskatchewan told CBC News.

The province didn't sign onto the health care accord after federal-provincial negotiations last December. But after intense talks, Saskatchewan agreed to sign onto the deal Tuesday.

The province has been allowing people to buy an MRI if they can. In return, clinics must then offer a scan to someone waiting on the public waiting list.

The federal health minister was threatening to withhold health transfer dollars unless Saskatchewan stopped this practice.

Now, the dispute will be set aside for one year, giving Saskatchewan time to prove this doesn't hurt the public health care system