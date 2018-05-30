DND unable to spend billions in equipment funds, which expert says pushes many projects beyond next election

National Defence fell $2.3 billion short in its plan to re-equip the military in the last year, a failing that one defence analyst says guarantees many important decisions on warplanes, ships and vehicles will be pushed beyond next year's election.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan revealed the figure Wednesday as he launched the department's long-anticipated investment plan at a major defence industry trade show in Ottawa.

The plan is the Liberal government's spending roadmap for its defence policy, released a year ago, which pledged $6.2 billion in new capital spending in the first year.

New figures show $3.9 billion was spent.

A defence analyst says the bottom line is that many major decisions will be pushed past the 2019 election and will have to be made by the next government.

"Unless we see an extremely busy June with a lot of announcements on milestone projects, a lot of the work is going to be left until later," said Dave Perry, an expert in procurement at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

The former Conservative government was repeatedly criticized for promising the military big things in terms of equipment, but rarely delivering and allowing allocated funds to lapse.

That cash was eventually kicked back to the federal treasury and used for deficit reduction.

DND gets to keep money, spend it later

Sajjan said defence spending is now guaranteed in the fiscal framework, the government's long-term financial plan.

That means National Defence gets to keep the money and spend it later.

"We always know we might not need the extra funds, but they have to be there just in case," Sajjan said. "Rest assured, the unspent $2.3 billion dollars is protected. Those funds remain available when we need them."

He defended the spending "delta," saying that 30 per cent of it comes because projects came in under budget. Another 42 per cent was because of delays by defence contractors.

Approximately one-third, though, relates to the department's inability to make a decision — or develop specifications on time.

Sajjan took a shot at the government of former prime minister Stephen Harper, which used to regularly publish its defence spending plans, but never had specific funding attached to individual projects.

He said the Liberal investment plan is not "aspirational" and states clearly where the cash is coming from.

The Conservative guidebook in the end "did not deliver for the men and women in uniform," Sajjan told the audience of defence contractors.