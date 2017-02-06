Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott has approved three new supervised injection sites in Montreal.

According to a statement released by Philpott's office, the sites will be operated by the Integrated University Health and Social Services Centre.

Two of the sites will be in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district in the city's east end and the third will be located in the downtown borough of Ville-Marie.

The release says the move is being taken to help address the public health crisis of opioid overdoses and deaths across the country.

"Our approach must be comprehensive, collaborative, compassionate and evidence-based," the statement says.

Health Canada maintains that supervised injection sites, which the federal government calls "safe consumption sites" where drug addicts can inject or inhale drugs, are the right tool to combat drug abuse.

"At these sites, people who use drugs are supervised by qualified staff who can provide immediate treatment in the case of an overdose," the statement says.

Minister of Health Jane Philpott says the move addresses the public health crisis of opioid overdoses and deaths across the country. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

"The facilities also provide sterile equipment, information about drugs and basic health care and treatment referrals. In many cases, they also provide access to other health-care services."

In December, the Liberals introduced Bill C-37 which, if passed, will make it easier for the federal government to approve new supervised drug consumption sites across the country.

Changing the law

In 2015, the Conservatives introduced the Respect for Communities Act, which requires 26 criteria to be met before the federal government can begin considering a new supervised injection site.

The 26 application criteria will be repealed entirely, Philpott said. Bill C-37, which is currently working its way through Parliament, would instead require those wishing to set up a supervised drug consumption site, to meet five benchmarks:

Demonstration of the need for such a site to exist.

Demonstration of appropriate consultation of the community.

Presentation of evidence on whether the site will affect crime in the community.

Ensuring regulatory systems are in place.

Site proponents will need to prove appropriate resources are in place.

Philpott has been facing pressure to speed up the process to open new sites, and to declare a public health emergency over the growing number of deaths related to opioid overdoses.

These three Montreal sites were approved under the Conservatives' Respect for Communities Act.