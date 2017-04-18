Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will make a four-day royal visit to help celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston announced on Tuesday that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit the capital region, Ontario and Nunavut from June 29 to July 1.

"We are pleased they are joining in the sesquicentennial festivities, and look forward to Canadians having the opportunity to showcase the very best that our country has to offer," Johnston said in a statement.

It will mark the 18th visit to Canada for Prince Charles and the fourth visit for Camilla. In May 2014, the royal couple visited Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba.

More details on the the 2017 Royal Tour will be released later by the heritage department.

More to come