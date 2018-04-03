Bob Rae, Canada's special envoy to Myanmar, is set to release his final report to the Liberal government on the humanitarian and security crisis in the region.

The lawyer and former interim Liberal leader will make recommendations on how Canada should respond to help the Rohingya Muslim refugees who have fled their homes in the Buddhist state of Myanmar.

About 700,000 Rohingya have fled western Myanmar's Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh and are now living in camps.

Rae will hold a news conference about his report at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa at 10:30 a.m. CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

Canada has already imposed some sanctions, but Rae could recommend more.

Rohingya Muslims carry their young children and belongings after crossing the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh on Nov. 1. Canada's special envoy Bob Rae released his final report on the crisis today. (Bernat Armangue/Associated Press)

The world community has so far failed to move Myanmar's military government, or its civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to act.

Rae was appointed as special envoy to Myanmar by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Oct. 23, 2017 and has travelled to Indonesia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam, and the UN in New York, holding discussions with officials, leaders, and non-governmental organizations.

In his interim report released in December, Rae said the witness accounts he heard were "chilling and graphic." He outlined humanitarian and human rights work that is being done to resolve the situation, and concluded that "Canada must remain involved in this legitimate and important international work."