Quebec jurist Richard Wagner was sworn in as Canada's new chief justice during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa today.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette presided over the ceremony. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among those in attendance.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly, Families, Children and Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O'Regan also were there, along with former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler.

Wagner, 60, the senior Quebec judge on the bench, succeeds Beverley McLachlin, who retired Friday after 17 years as chief justice. McLachlin was also among the dignitaries in attendance.

He was nominated to the high court in 2012 by then Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Wagner served on the Quebec Superior Court and the Quebec Court of Appeal. Before his judicial appointment, he had a commercial litigation practice focusing on real estate and professional liability insurance.

Richard Wagner sworn in as Chief Justice1:31

He is the middle son of former Quebec provincial Liberal cabinet minister and former federal Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Claude Wagner.

Martin new Supreme Court justice

Sheilah Martin was also formally appointed to the high court Monday. She was nominated by Trudeau in November, and underwent a question-and-answer session with parliamentarians earlier this month.

First appointed as a judge in 2005, Martin served on the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta in Calgary until June 2016, when she was appointed as a judge of the Courts of Appeal of Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

She also served as a deputy judge for the Supreme Court of Yukon, starting in 2009.