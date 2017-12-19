U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Ottawa for a series of meetings with top Canadian officials on key issues of the day, particularly how best to deal with an erratic nuclear North Korea and how to secure a renegotiated NAFTA as the trade talks teeter.

This is the first official visit by Tillerson to Canada — despite precedent in recent years, U.S. President Donald Trump did not make his first trip abroad to Canada. He will sit down first with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, then with the cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations, followed by a tête-à-tête with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later this evening.

Tillerson and Trudeau will take questions from the media at 5:15 p.m. ET. CBCNews.ca will carry that session live.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland walks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to a photo op at the start of a meeting in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Tillerson and Freeland are said to have a productive working relationship as evidenced by the warm embrace the two shared as the secretary of state arrived at Ottawa Airport's VIP terminal.

"I am delighted to be in Canada, and I appreciate the above freezing temperatures in Ottawa, I understand, so thank you for that," Tillerson joked, referencing the warmer than usual weather in the nation's capital.

"I really look forward to our discussions today. It's a very important relationship between the U.S. and Canada, a strong relationship, and we look forward to strengthening that through these talks," he said.

Freeland said global issues are top of mind, but also "some issues concerning our bilateral relationship."

The two countries are preparing to host a meeting of interested nations to discuss North Korea in early 2018. The meeting is expected to be held in Vancouver. Canada is pitching the conference as a way to jump-start diplomatic talks as the so-called six-party talks — South Korea, North Korea, the U.S., China, Japan and Russia — broke off in 2009.

Tillerson's visit comes amid uncertainty about the secretary's position in Trump's cabinet. Numerous news reports have suggested Trump is poised to dump the former Exxon Mobil chairman in favour of Mike Pompeo, the C.I.A. director.