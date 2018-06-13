Top Republicans slam Trump's anti-Canada tirade, metals tariffs

Two of the president's fiercest Republican foes have come to Canada's defence as a trade war brews between the U.S. and its neighbour to the north over steel and aluminum tariffs — with at least one senator slamming U.S. President Donald Trump's actions as "insulting" to such a close ally.

Top Republican lawmakers Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee — both outspoken critics of Trump in recent months — said the Trump administration's justification of these punitive tariffs on national security grounds is bogus and an abuse of U.S. law.

"Can you imagine, being Canada, our closest ally on the planet, and being told that they represent a national security threat, that the export of steel and aluminum is threatening our national security?" Flake told reporters Wednesday after he and other members of the powerful Senate foreign relations committee met with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland in Washington.

Republican US Senator and Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee Bob Corker admits US-Canada relations have been damaged by the steel and aluminum tariffs 0:27

"That's insulting. It really is. And I frankly commend Canada for its measured and sober response to this."

Corker said he doesn't "think there's any question" that Trump has damaged relations with Canada after slapping tariffs on its imports and lobbing personal insults at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Corker and other lawmakers — Democrats and some of Trump's fellow Republicans — have backed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act — a sweeping defence policy bill that Congress passes every year — to prevent the president from imposing tariffs on national security grounds without first obtaining the consent of Congress.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks with reporters about meeting with Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland on Capitol Hill in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

So far, Trump's allies in the Senate have sought to stifle Corker's efforts, prompting Corker to accuse those Republicans of being afraid to "poke the bear."

Trump's tariffs were imposed using presidential authority granted under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which gives the president broad powers to impose tariffs without consulting Congress.

"I think it's an abuse of presidential authority to use the 232 waiver," Corker said. "I don't know of any senator that hasn't expressed concerns about what is happening, and just sort of the random nature of what is happening. I thought the best way to deal with that was through legislation."

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks with reporters after meeting with the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Wednesday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

"Canada is not a country we have trade issues with," he added.

Section 232 has only been used twice before in U.S. history to restrict imports: in 1979 on oil imports from Iran, after that country's theocratic revolution resulted in the storming of the U.S. embassy in Tehran, and in 1982 against similar imports from Libya.

"Canada has been very clear. The section 232 justification is frankly absurd. The notion that Canadian steel and aluminum could pose a national security threat to the U.S. — I think Americans understand it's simply not the case. It is illegal under NAFTA and WTO rules," Freeland said, while noting the U.S. has a surplus in steel trade with Canada.

Freeland is in Washington today for two days of meetings with U.S. lawmakers — the first visit by a high-profile minister to the United States since President Donald Trump launched his blistering attacks against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadians at large.

Flake and Corker risk nothing in defying Trump openly by siding with Canada, since both men have opted not to run again in the November midterm elections.

Anti-Trump Republicans have faced poor electoral fortunes in recent months because the party's base remains loyal to the president and his American First agenda. Several Trump critics in the GOP went down to defeat in Tuesday's Republican primaries.

Tariff tit-for-tat

Initially, the U.S. exempted Canada, Mexico and the EU from new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Trump subsequently rescinded those exemptions as part of his drive to protect U.S. industry from what he claims is unfair foreign competition.

Now, a 25 per cent tariff will be levied on Canadian steel, while a 10 per cent tariff will be applied to aluminum. In response, Canada slapped the U.S. with $16.5 billion worth of new tariffs on a host of U.S. goods, from lawn mowers to playing cards and felt-tipped pens.

In a January 2018 report prepared by the U.S. Department of Commerce on steel and aluminum imports, the department concluded that a flood of cheaper foreign imports of these materials has hobbled the U.S. industry — meaning American companies might not be able to quickly respond to procurement requests from the U.S. Department of Defence.

In other words, the Trump administration isn't claiming that Canada poses a physical threat to the U.S. — but it is arguing that its cheaper products threaten the continued viability of the U.S. metals industry and its capacity to respond to military demands.

"As steel imports have increased, U.S. steel production capacity has been stagnant and production has decreased," the report reads.

Trudeau has called the use of section 232 "an affront to the … thousands of Canadians who have fought and died alongside American comrades-in-arms."