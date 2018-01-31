Religious leaders say they will fight the government's new policy on anti-abortion groups and summer jobs grants, and will take it all the way to the country's top court if necessary.

Charles McVety, president of the Canada Christian College, said a nationwide prayer protest is planned for this Friday, and petitions are being circulated across the country.

They're mounting opposition to the Liberal government's application form for organizations applying for federal summer jobs funding, that now requires applicants to check a box affirming they respect the values set out in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, including women's reproductive rights and LGBT rights.

During a news conference with faith leaders on Parliament Hill Tuesday, McVety called the new policy "Draconian," "communistic" and a violation of charter rights.

"Ideology tests do not belong in this country of Canada," he said.

McVety said the issue is top of mind for Christian Canadians, who are joining forces to fight what he called "pure discrimination." He worries the policy will be expanded to other federal government programs.

Christian leaders say students must sign attestation1:30

"We have to fight every one of those programs, and we need to continue to fight this in the court of public opinion and if need be, we'll have to fight it through the court system and all the way to the Supreme Court if we need to," he said.

McVety said camp counsellors could be denied jobs because of their beliefs, stating that student participants will also be required to sign the form and "attest to supporting abortion and multiple genders."

A spokesperson for Labour Minister Patty Hajdu said that is not correct.

Students need not sign

"No, the students do not have to sign an attestation," said Matt Pascuzzo in an email. "The Canada Summer Jobs 2018 application simply asks organizations to confirm that both the job and the organization's core mandate respect individual human rights and labour laws and do not support discriminatory practices."

Peter Marshall, president of Canadian Religious Broadcasters, said freedom of religion is under attack and called the move "discriminatory and fascist."

"If we go down the road of what our prime minister is trying to do with this policy, then is it OK to be punitive toward those that don't embrace your philosophy, your ideology, or your political viewpoints? That is tyrannical, and very dangerous to our country," he said.

Thought police?

Michael Bryant, executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, also raised constitutional questions about the federal application process.

"CCLA has been freedom fighting for 50 years, so the feds' promotion of Charter rights is great news, except when the government becomes thought-police, telling organizations what they have to stand for, in order to obtain federal funding for a program for which they'd otherwise be eligible," he wrote in an email to CBC News.

"A summer jobs program criteria that disqualifies applicants because of their beliefs, values or opinions is probably an unconstitutional program. What's the purpose of the program? What's the effect of the program? If either targets a particular group on the basis of an immutable characteristic, then it's constitutionally risky. The current wording on the application form and website reads quite differently than the supplement that makes a distinction between activities and beliefs."