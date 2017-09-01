A Toronto-based charity said Friday it has helped 35 LGBT individuals escape from Chechnya, 31 of whom have now arrived in Canada.

"The situation in Chechnya is part of a global pattern of ongoing state-enabled or state-sanctioned violence against LGBTQ people," Rainbow Railroad executive director Kimahli Powell said in a statement.

In April, allegations of killings, torture and illegal detentions of LGBT individuals in the Russian republic prompted condemnation from human rights groups and the Canadian government, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland calling the reports of violence and discrimination "reprehensible."

Powell said he went to Russia in May to meet with LGBT people seeking asylum and established a partnership with the Canadian government.

Powell said his organization — which he says has helped 140 LGBT people escape places of persecution so far this year — teamed up with the Russian LGBT Network, who he says established safehouses and communication channels for people in Chechnya wanting to flee. He said Rainbow Railroad handled the evacuations.

"We were able to quickly intervene and receive a response from the Canadian government because we are one of the few — if only — major international organizations focused on moving LGBTQ people out of immediate danger to safety," he said in the statement.

Powell said more Chechens are still in safehouses waiting to leave Russia, and that his organization is also shifting focus to help the refugees resettle.

Founded in 2006, Rainbow Railroad says on its website that its mission is to "seek safe haven from state-enabled violence, murder or persecution" of LGBT people.