The federal government is testing a name-blind recruitment process in an attempt to knock down barriers for job-seekers from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

Treasury Board President Scott Brison said the pilot project will make the hiring process more fair and inclusive, and lead to a more diverse and strengthened federal public service.

"This will benefit Canadians for generations to come," he said after making the announcement in Toronto at the Ryerson University Student Learning Centre.

The pilot program will involve six of the government's biggest departments: National Defence; Global Affairs Canada; Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada; Public Services and Procurement Canada; Environment and Climate Change Canada; and the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat.

The project will compare the results from traditional applicant screening with the pilot, where managers do not see applicants' names.

Brison said the initiative is part of the government's approach to promote gender and ethnic equality.

"We have made diversity and inclusion touchstones for our government," he said.

A government news release said the name-blind technique is already practised in a number of European organizations, including the British Civil Service, to avoid "unconscious bias" in the hiring process.

Brison said the pilot project could be expanded to other government departments and agencies.