Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has launched a preliminary inquiry into the conduct of Sports and Disabilities Minister Kent Hehr after the Conservatives accused the minister of improperly using parliamentary resources.

Hehr has come under fire for his activities while helping his father campaign for a seat on the Calgary Board of Education.

"We can confirm that Commissioner Dawson has launched a preliminary inquiry to determine whether an inquiry is warranted," the ethics commissioner's office said Friday.

"We have photographic evidence that the minister of sport and persons with disabilities improperly used parliamentary resources, campaigning for his dad in a recent Calgary election," Conservative ethics critic Peter Kent said Wednesday in the House of Commons.

The accusation stems from a photo published to twitter in October by the minister's father, Richard Hehr. The photo shows a table adorned with a "Kent Hehr - Member of Parliament" sign and Richard Hehr campaign material.

Starting out the day @SunaltaYYC station. It's looking to be a beautiful day! Don't forget to get out and vote. pic.twitter.com/tHL3IwUnPy — @RichardHehr

Richard Hehr was successfully elected to the public school board on Oct. 16.

Minister Hehr apologized for the "oversight" but said he makes "no apologies" for supporting his father during the campaign.

"I am very proud of my father who at 74 years old, after 40 years of being school teacher, decided to run as a Calgary school board trustee to help make a positive difference in our community," Hehr said.