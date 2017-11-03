Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has launched a preliminary inquiry into the conduct of Sports and Disabilities Minister Kent Hehr after the Conservatives accused the minister of improperly using parliamentary resources.
Hehr has come under fire for his activities while helping his father campaign for a seat on the Calgary Board of Education.
"We can confirm that Commissioner Dawson has launched a preliminary inquiry to determine whether an inquiry is warranted," the ethics commissioner's office said Friday.
"We have photographic evidence that the minister of sport and persons with disabilities improperly used parliamentary resources, campaigning for his dad in a recent Calgary election," Conservative ethics critic Peter Kent said Wednesday in the House of Commons.
The accusation stems from a photo published to twitter in October by the minister's father, Richard Hehr. The photo shows a table adorned with a "Kent Hehr - Member of Parliament" sign and Richard Hehr campaign material.
Starting out the day @SunaltaYYC station. It's looking to be a beautiful day! Don't forget to get out and vote. pic.twitter.com/tHL3IwUnPy—
@RichardHehr
Richard Hehr was successfully elected to the public school board on Oct. 16.
Minister Hehr apologized for the "oversight" but said he makes "no apologies" for supporting his father during the campaign.
"I am very proud of my father who at 74 years old, after 40 years of being school teacher, decided to run as a Calgary school board trustee to help make a positive difference in our community," Hehr said.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.