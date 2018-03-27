The Pollcast: How do Canadians view immigration?

A new poll from the Environics Institute suggests that Canadians' views on immigration are broadly positive — and holding steady, despite an increasingly polarized debate in the United States and abroad.

On this week's episode of the Pollcast, host Éric Grenier is joined by Keith Neuman, executive director of the Environics Institute, to discuss his new survey gauging the attitudes Canadians hold toward immigration and refugees.

Catherine Cullen touches on contested nominations in a number of Conservative-held ridings, including those of former leadership candidates Deepak Obhrai, Brad Trost and Kellie Leitch.

Then, Éric and Nick Gamache look ahead toward the pre-election seasons kicking off in Quebec and Ontario this week. The beleaguered governments in both provinces are presenting what would be their last provincial budgets if Philippe Couillard and Kathleen Wynne go down to defeat in elections scheduled for later this year.

On the latest episode of the Pollcast, host Éric Grenier discusses Conservative nomination contests with the CBC's Catherine Cullen and a new poll on Canadians' opinions on immigration and refugees with Keith Neuman, executive director of the Environics Institute. 30:31

Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast here and listen to past episodes.​

Follow Éric Grenier, Nick Gamache, Catherine Cullen and the Environics Institute on Twitter.