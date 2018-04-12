The Pollcast: Balancing the environment and the economy is complicated

As the federal government grapples with a dispute between British Columbia and Alberta over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, the Liberals are also trying to sell their carbon pricing plan — just as some provincial politicians take up the fight against it.

On this week's episode of the Pollcast, host Éric Grenier is joined by Dale Beugin, executive director of Canada's Ecofiscal Commission, and David Coletto, CEO of Abacus Data, to discuss the results of a new survey of public opinion on climate change and carbon pricing.

Éric and Nick Gamache break down the latest on the Trans Mountain project and the politics surrounding it, along with the latest poll numbers out of Quebec. They also talk about the people New Democrats in Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador have just chosen as their new leaders.

