The Pollcast: The fight for the Franco-Ontarian vote

​The polls suggest that Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives are on track to win a big majority government in Ontario's provincial election in June. It will be tough for Premier Kathleen Wynne to secure re-election — but the Liberals might also struggle to avoid being overtaken by the New Democrats.

Some of the seats that the Liberals and NDP will be banking on are in two regions of the province with high concentrations of Franco-Ontarian voters. What role could they play in the June 7 vote?

Just four per cent of Ontarians report French as their mother tongue, but there are ridings in Ontario with significant Franco-Ontarian populations. Two are majority francophone: Glengarry–Prescott–Russell (59 per cent) in Eastern Ontario and Mushkegowuk–James Bay (60 per cent) in Northern Ontario.

Other ridings have significant populations reporting French as their mother tongue, including Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry, Ottawa–Orléans and Ottawa–Vanier in Eastern Ontario, and Nickel Belt, Timmins, Sudbury, Nipissing, Timiskaming–Cochrane and Algoma–Manitoulin in Northern Ontario.

On the latest episode, Radio-Canada's Claudine Brulé breaks down the Franco-Ontarian vote and the CBC's Aaron Wherry discusses how parties are grappling with people's online data. 37:51

But there are differences in the political landscapes in the two corners of the province. In the North, the contests are primarily between New Democrats and Liberals, with the NDP having a lock on some of the seats. The NDP has won Nickel Belt, for instance, in every provincial election since 1971.

In Eastern Ontario, the Liberals' main rivals in francophone ridings are Progressive Conservative candidates. But here again, the Liberals have been hard to dislodge — they haven't been beaten in Ottawa–Vanier for nearly 50 years and have held Glengarry–Prescott–Russell since 1981.

Outreach to Franco-Ontarians varies from party to party. The PCs under the bilingual Patrick Brown made significant efforts to appeal to francophones — efforts that may dissipate under the unilingual Ford. The NDP launched its platform without having a French-language version ready. And last year, the Liberals set up a ministry for francophone affairs.

Franco-Ontarians might not make up an election-deciding voting bloc in the June provincial election. But in a few ridings, they could make the difference.

