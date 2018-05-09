The Pollcast: The Ontario election is finally on

A tumultuous period in provincial politics that began with the sudden resignation of former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown at the end of January now moves into high gear, as the Ontario election campaign finally kicks off — for real — on Wednesday.

But the political theatrics jumped the gun earlier this week with a leader's debate hosted by CityTV on Monday. It marked the first time that the three major party leaders — Kathleen Wynne of the Liberals, Doug Ford of the PCs and Andrea Horwath of the NDP — had shared a stage together.

On the latest episode of the Pollcast, host Éric Grenier chats with Robert Benzie, Queen's Park bureau chief for the Toronto Star, about Monday's debate and the issues the PCs have been having with some candidates — including Ford's erstwhile PC leadership rival (and kingmaker) Tanya Granic Allen.

The CBC's Nick Gamache, Hannah Thibedeau and Katie Simpson also join the podcast to discuss the debate, the parallels between the Ontario election and the federal political scene and the latest developments in the renegotiation of NAFTA.

