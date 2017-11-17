(Note to mobile users: Charts are more easily read when viewed horizontally.)

The weighted poll averages aggregate all publicly available opinion polls, weighting them by three factors: the date of the poll, the sample size and the track record of the polling firm. A full accounting of the polls included in the weighted average can be found at the bottom of this page. The change in arrows in the averages above shows the shift since the previous update. | Read the weighted average methodology

The following seat projections make estimates for each of Canada's 338 ridings based on how voting intentions today differ from the results of the last three elections. It assumes that these shifting regional and provincial voting intentions will apply equally to each riding in that region or province — with some local factors being taken into account as well. The seat projections are an approximation of how many seats each party could win if an election were held today. | Read the seat projection methodology

The following chart shows the results of the seat projection model at the 80 per cent confidence interval. The low-to-high projected range reflects all of the seats a party could potentially win or lose if an election were held today, taking into account 80 per cent of past discrepancies between poll and election results.

The following chart shows the probability that each party would have of winning an election held today. These probabilities are based on simulations of 10,000 elections, which were done using the seat projections seen above, and which take into account potential errors in both the polls and the projection model itself. | Read a note about the projection methodology

The following charts show the unweighted average of all polls conducted each month from 2009 to present, with electoral results and the arrival of new permanent party leaders noted.

The following is a list of all polls currently weighted at greater than 0.5 per cent of the total projection.

