Marilyn Poitras has resigned as a commissioner for the national inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

In a letter of resignation obtained by CBC News, Poitras said she supports the principles of the inquiry but can not continue her work within the current framework.

"It is clear to me that I am unable to perform my duties as a commissioner with the process designed in its current structure," she said in the letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I believe this opportunity to engage community on the place and treatment of Indigenous women is extremely important and necessary. It is time for Canada to face this relationship and repair it."

Poitras said she believed the terms of reference could be used to find solutions to do the work in an inclusive, community engaged way, and extended best wishes in "moving that agenda forward."

Five other staff members of the inquiry have already stepped down.

Poitras served as an assistant professor at the University of Saskatchewan's College of Law.

She began her career as a native court worker and eventually received a masters of law degree from Harvard University. She has focused on constitutional/aboriginal law, and has placed a special focus on legal education initiatives.

Last week the inquiry announced plans to conduct hearings across the country later this fall beginning in Thunder Bay, Ont.

More to come.