Peter Julian, the former NDP House leader, will announce he is quitting the NDP leadership race this afternoon, multiple sources have confirmed to Radio-Canada.

His campaign says he will be making an "important announcement regarding his campaign" at a 2 p.m. ET press conference in Ottawa.

Julian, a veteran MP for the riding of New Westminster—Burnaby in British Columbia's Lower Mainland, entered the race in February, becoming the first candidate seeking to succeed Tom Mulcair as leader of Parliament's third party.

He has since been joined by MPs Niki Ashton, Charlie Angus and Guy Caron, as well as Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh.

Though the race is still taking shape, early fundraising returns suggested Julian may have been struggling to gain traction.

Peter Julian is expected to announce Thursday that he is ending his bid for the NDP leadership. (CBC)

But Julian had been endorsed by six NDP MPs, including Alexandre Boulerice, a prominent MP from Quebec.

In his campaign, Julian has proposed eliminating tuition fees for post-secondary education, advocated for affordable housing and opposed pipeline development.

The party's next official leadership debate is Tuesday in Saskatoon. The party will elect its permanent leader by preferential ballot in weekly rounds, starting in September and concluding no later than Oct. 29.