Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday the Canada Revenue Agency has struck a deal with the parliamentary budget officer to give his office the data it needs to find out how much revenue Ottawa loses each year to offshore tax havens and other tax avoidance schemes.

The PBO has been demanding the data for an independent analysis for five years. Until now, the Canada Revenue Agency has refused to provide it, citing privacy concerns.

The prime minister said the PBO and the agency have reached an agreement that will deliver the data by the end of the month.

He said it will be provided in a way that will ensure the protection of personal information.

PBO Jean-Denis Frechette has mused about suing the CRA to gain access to the data.

The Conference Board of Canada has estimated that tax evasion and tax avoidance cost the federal treasury anywhere between $8.9 billion and $47.8 billion annually.