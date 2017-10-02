Surrounded by family, dignitaries, fellow astronauts and past and present politicians, Julie Payette will be officially installed as Canada's 29th Governor General today.

Describing it as a "momentous day," an itinerary from Rideau Hall says the formal ceremony in the Senate will begin at 10:55 a.m. ET.

Payette will be accompanied by Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly and greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Senate Speaker George Furey, House Speaker Geoff Regan and Indigenous elders.

The governor general-designate and dignitaries will be led by the Usher of the Black Rod Greg Peters through the Hall of Honour and into the Red Chamber.

Payette has personally chosen the music that will be played during the ceremony, including Fanfare of the Common Man, a piece by American composer Aaron Copland, which was played as the wake-up music of at least two shuttle crews.

Last year, Payette tweeted that the first three notes of the Montreal Metro were the same as the song, which has been featured in several films and other creative productions.

400 personal guests of Payette

Payette will be accompanied by her parents, siblings and her 14-year-old son Laurier for the morning's events. She has personally invited about 400 guests, according to a briefing from federal officials.

The Senate chamber holds around 750 people, but it is expected that guests will spill into an overflow room.

CBC Special Coverage

All former governors general, past prime ministers and sitting premiers were invited. Adrienne Clarkson and Jean Chrétien have confirmed their attendance, while Michaëlle Jean, John Turner and Kim Campbell had sent their regrets.

Trudeau will deliver remarks, then Payette will follow with a speech that is expected to last about 10 minutes.

After a series of artistic and cultural performances, Payette will walk to the National War Memorial, where she will lay flowers in honour of those who died in past conflicts.

An evening reception at the Canadian Museum of History will cap off the day's events.