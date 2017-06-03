One of the candidates for the federal NDP leadership race is quitting, blaming party insiders who he says don't want to see him win.
Pat Stogran posted a video Saturday on YouTube, saying the inside workings of the NDP are "fundamentally flawed."
"The fight to take on politics incorporated while also trying to take on the insiders of a political party that has no desire to see me win has proven insurmountable," he said in the five-minute video.
He also said the party has put "major obstacles" in place for candidates trying to grow the party's base from the grassroots.
Stogran is a former military officer who served in Afghanistan and said serving for the greater good was his "calling in life."
-
- Former vets ombudsman considers NDP leadership bid, criticizes 'elite' Liberals and Tories
But he said, "As I enter my golden years, I came to the conclusion that my love for family far outweighs my love for politics, especially selfish, incompetent politics."
Stogran said the NDP will never form a government until the party itself is reformed and he doesn't see any possibility of reform.
He said he resigns with "huge sadness" from the race, and thanked his supporters and campaign team who stood behind him in his effort "to defeat politics incorporated."
There are now five official candidates in the race to succeed current leader Tom Mulcair, who didn't survive a leadership review.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.