Ethics, the economy and a U.S. immigration and travel crackdown will dominate debate as MPs return to work today after a six-week winter break.

The Liberal government begins the new session with a refreshed front bench, a shuffled slate of parliamentary secretaries and a new U.S. administration under President Donald Trump.

Trump touched off global outrage and protests on the weekend with an executive order to impose a temporary travel ban on refugees and nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries. On Sunday, the NDP called on the government to hold an emergency debate on the impact of the order on Canadian travellers.

The Conservatives will also be pressing the government to present a clear plan to ensure Canadians aren't caught in the crosshairs of the U.S. policy.

The Official Opposition will also go hard on the ongoing ethics controversies involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will face tough questions about his holiday helicopter ride to a private island in the Bahamas and his participation at so-called "cash-for-access" fundraising events.

"It will be the economy and jobs and how we are positioned with the U.S.," said Conservative House leader Candice Bergen. "You'll also hear us talking about ethics around this prime minister specifically. He's under investigation and it's clear to everyone, unless new information comes out, that he broke the rules by riding the Aga Khan's helicopter."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face tough questions over ethics controversies in the new session of Parliament that begins today. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press )

Bergen said with Trump going "full steam ahead," Conservatives will press the government to boost Canada's competitiveness, abandon plans for a carbon tax and rein in spending to wrestle control over the deficit.

By the end of this session, the Trudeau government will be nearing the half-way mark of its mandate, a significant milestone that Bergen says will prompt Canadians to take stock of accomplishments.

Taking stock

"I think what's evident is that he hasn't kept his word. He hasn't kept his word on ethics, he hasn't kept his word on what the deficit would be and how he would kickstart the economy," she said. "This is an individual who has said one thing on so many things and does something completely different. That's what people will be talking about at the half-way mark, then we're into preparing for the next election already."

Government House Leader Bardish Chagger was not available for an interview, but issued a statement through her office outlining some priorities for this session. She said the government hopes to advance important legislation while crafting a federal budget.

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau will be busy crafting a federal budget. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

"With the return of Parliament upon us, our government is focused on strengthening the middle class, growing our economy and creating jobs for Canadians," Chagger said in the statement.

Some of the priority pushes on the legislative agenda:

C-30 to implement the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada and the European Union.

C-37, which aims to tackle the opioid crisis by easing restrictions on supervised injection sites and giving border guards more powers to restrict the trafficking of opioids.

C-22, to create a parliamentary oversight committee for national security and intelligence agencies.

C-6, which repeals elements of the Conservatives' citizenship regime, including a provision to permit the revocation of citizenship of dual nationals who are convicted of high treason or terrorism.

On Friday, the government confirmed it would be tabling new legislation to tighten the rules around cash-for-access fundraising, but opposition critics say it won't be enough to dull their line of attack.

NDP caucus chair Daniel Blaikie expects ethics issues will dominate the daily question period.

"We're concerned by the pattern of behaviour with the government where it seems they're looking out for themselves and their well-connected friends," he said.

NAFTA demands

The NDP will also be looking for answers on what demands the Liberal government will put on the table if NAFTA is renegotiated.

"Donald Trump doesn't seem to be the type that respects someone who rolls over. I think we need to have a government who's going to bat for Canadians, and I don't think the traditional Liberal-Conservative approach to walk into a room and say 'What can we give away?' is the right tack with this president."

During the break, Trudeau retooled his cabinet in the wake of the U.S. election, promoting Chrystia Freeland to the foreign affairs post. The new cabinet met in Calgary last week to strategize on how to deal with the Trump administration.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chystia Freeland will be busy building Canada-U.S. relations with the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Randall Germain, a political scientist at Carleton University in Ottawa, said Trump's approach could work in Trudeau's favour.

"I think the government will be well-served by what transpires in Washington, because many will realize that Canadian-American relations are about to get tempestuous and could possibly impact them in a way that far exceeds the ethical issues connected to the business of government," he said. "In a way this is a very nice gift, so to speak, to the government."

A tweet by Trudeau underscoring Canada's commitment to welcoming refugees in the wake of Trump's crackdown went out on the weekend. It reads, "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada."

