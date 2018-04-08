'Absolutely deplorable': Program for parents of murdered, missing children delivers few payments

A federal fund launched to help the parents of murdered or missing children through income support has delivered a paltry number of payouts, despite the Liberal government's vow to better promote and manage the program.

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves​ Duclos promised to improve outreach efforts and overhaul the granting process after a review last summer showed administration costs for the Parents of Missing or Murdered Children (PMMC) granting program were about 14 times the sum of the actual grants.

Since then, the total of the program's income support grants has gone down, not up.

According to statistics provided to CBC by his office, 12 applications were submitted to the program in the 2017-2018 fiscal year; nine of them were approved. Total payments came to $86,450 — less than one per cent of the $10 million available in the annual fund.

That's down slightly from the previous year, when the program paid out $92,050 to six families.

"The outreach didn't have a big impact. That's why we are working hard on changing the program, especially to expand the eligibility of the program so that more families can benefit from it," Duclos' spokeswoman Emilie Gauduchon-Campbell told CBC News in an email.

"We were hoping to announce the changes before the end of 2017, but to do everything right, we had to postpone it."

Gauduchon-Campbell said the department has been working to increase outreach efforts, review application requirements and provide more information online to make the program easier to understand and access.

She said she could not specify the changes under consideration.

'Badly designed, poorly presented'

When the former Conservative government brought in the program Jan. 1, 2013, it was meant to support roughly 1,000 families each year. Gauduchon-Campbell said it was "badly designed, poorly presented and poorly sold."

"That's why, with the input of stakeholders and the ombudsman for victims of crimes, we are working to bring changes to this program and are planning to announce them this year," she said.

"Our government will make sure this program helps and supports families who face such tragic circumstances."

Last year, Families, Children and Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos promised to fix an underused program that offers income support to parents of murdered or missing children. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The program offers $350 per week in income support for up to 35 weeks to help families who are coping with the death or disappearance of a child due to a probable criminal offence.

Joseph Wamback, founder of the Canadian Crime Victim Foundation, said the Liberal government has failed to fix a program intended to offer much-needed assistance to parents experiencing intense pain over the loss of a child. Pointing the finger at a previous administration isn't good enough, he added.

"It's absolutely deplorable. There have been no efforts," he said.

"There's insufficient information out there for individuals who are doing a search looking for support to be able to identify and take advantage of it. So how have they done? Miserably. Absolutely miserably."

Ombudsman reviewed program

Wamback said the problem is compounded by the fact that the job of federal ombudsman for victims of crime has been vacant for more than four months.

Former ombudsman Sue O'Sullivan launched a review of the PMMC program in response to media reports about its low rate of uptake. She released her report in August 2017.

She found that, between the program's launch and the end of fiscal year 2015-16, actual grant payments to parents totalled just $223,300 out of a program pool of $33 million. That's less than one per cent of the available funds.

O'Sullivan said the application process was onerous and difficult for victims to understand, and that the eligibility criteria were too narrow and did not apply to the circumstances of many victims of crime.

Streamlining the application process

She recommended streamlining the application process and increasing its flexibility by raising the age limit on eligible victims from the current 18.​

Conservative Senator Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu, whose eldest daughter was murdered in 2002, worked with the government to create the program. He conceded the program did not launch with a proper communications strategy in place, but he blamed bureaucrats for imposing strict additional eligibility requirements that limited access to the grants.

"For myself, it's a very simple (solution). Just say to the administration, 'It's an open program, that's all. Don't bring any more criteria that would exclude families,'" he said.

While the initial estimate of 1,000 recipients may have been too high, he said, 500 parents could be supported with improved outreach and through partnering with provinces and front-line organizations that work with victims.

229 child deaths in 5 years

According to data from Statistics Canada, there were 229 murders, homicides and infanticides of people under age 18 in the five-year period from 2012 to 2016. In that same period, there were 1,918 abductions of minors, including 637 that were not related to abductions by parents or guardians, or to custody disputes.

Boisvenu said he made several recommendations for improvements to Duclos more than a year ago, but the department hasn't acted on them. In addition to easing the restrictions, he said the amount of the individual grants should be increased.

Extending the time period during which people can access the income support would also help parents who need extra time to attend court proceedings, he said.

Boisvenu has a meeting with Duclos set for April 16. He said he worries the government could axe the program because of the low uptake.

"I'm afraid that in the end they'll say no one applies for it, so we're going to scrap it," he said.