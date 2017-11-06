The Canadian Revenue Agency is promising action after an international investigation pulled back the curtain on more than 3,000 Canadian companies, trusts, foundations and individuals who hide their money in offshore accounts to avoid paying taxes.

The leak, rivalling the Panama Papers in size and scope, involves a cache of nearly 13.4 million files from two offshore services firms and 19 different tax havens.

The list includes a who's who of the world's elite, including the Queen, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief fundraiser, U.S. President Donald Trump's commerce secretary, Russian oligarchs and former Canadian prime ministers Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Jean Chrétien.

"The CRA is reviewing links to Canadian entities and will take appropriate action in regards to the Paradise Papers," said spokesperson John Power.

An investigation by the CBC, Radio-Canada and the Toronto Star has found that philanthropist and financier Stephen Bronfman, an heir to the Seagram whisky fortune and a close Trudeau family friend, and his Montreal-based investment company, Claridge Inc., were key players linked to a $60-million US offshore trust in the Cayman Islands that may have cost Canadians millions in unpaid taxes.

Trudeau’s chief fundraiser tied to multimillion-dollar offshore trust: Paradise Papers23:56

The investigation also revealed how Bronfman's longtime law firm — which also represented other offshore clients — helped mount a lobbying campaign in Ottawa that for several years fought legislation designed to crack down on offshore trusts

Trudeau's office referred all questions about Bronfman to the Liberal Party of Canada, which said he was a volunteer who did not assist on policy decisions.

"The role of Revenue Chair is a non-voting position," said the party in a statement.

The Official Opposition were quick to seize on the timing of the documents. The Liberal government has been waging a public relations battle around its proposed tax changes amid allegations that Finance Minister Bill Morneau personally benefited from sponsoring pension legislation.

Push for new legislation

In 2015 the Liberals rode into power on a platform that focused on the middle class and a promise to tax the rich

"If Justin Trudeau's priority was really tax fairness, it's very curious that he's done nothing to go after the mega-millionaires who stuff their money in foreign tax havens in order to avoid Canadian tax, but yet he's tried to bring higher taxes on farmers, pizza shop owners and other small business owners," said finance critic Pierre Poilievre.

"At the end of day, we need to work harder, all parties of all stripes, to crack down on those who avoid paying their fair share."

NDP Parliamentary Leader Guy Caron said part of the problem is the legality of offshore tax evasions.

The NDP has introduced a bill attempting to curb tax evasion. Bill C-362 would deny tax breaks on a type of banking transaction commonly used in tax avoidance.

"I think at least we have to think hard about the state of our tax system right now, because it's broken. It's obvious to Canadians that lots of people and the well-off are not paying their fair share," he said.

"To me it demonstrates a bit of [how] politics are sick basically. We would like people not to be cynical about what's going on, but it's hard not to be cynical when the people who are promising to tackle tax evasion or offshore accounts or tax havens are actually helping their friends benefit from it."

The Paradise Papers were obtained by the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).