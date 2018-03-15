Ottawa 'determined' to see Trans Mountain pipeline expanded: minister

Canada's natural resources minister says Ottawa is determined to see the Trans Mountain pipeline expanded, despite an interprovincial dispute on whether the project should go ahead.

Jim Carr says the federal government approved the project because broad consultations determined it was in the national interest and will help facilitate a transition to clean energy.

He says Canada needs to use the transition time to build infrastructure to get resources to global markets and use the revenues to invest in clean energy.

Alberta and B.C. have been locked in a battle over the future of Kinder Morgan Canada's $7.4-billion plan to expand the capacity of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which runs from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley called on the federal government this week to do whatever it takes to get the pipeline built.

Carr says his government continues to support the project, has already stepped in to intervene with the National Energy Board, and is waiting for details on B.C.'s decision to seek a reference case with the courts to determine its next steps.