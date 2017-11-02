Minister of Veterans Affairs Seamus O'Regan is recovering from emergency surgery for a "sudden and serious, but non-life-threatening medical issue," according to Veterans Affairs Canada.

His office said O'Regan wasn't feeling well at the beginning of the week, went to a hospital in Ottawa on Tuesday and underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson said the St. John's South-Mount Pearl MP's outlook is good and they hope to have the minister back on his feet by Remembrance Day, if not sooner.

Veteran's week in Canada kicks off on Nov. 5 and runs through until Remebrance Day on Nov. 11.

O'Regan is scheduled to participate in the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.