After putting their music to work for more than three decades, the surviving members of the Tragically Hip are receiving one of Canada's top honours: appointments to the Order of Canada.
Governor General Julie Payette will present insignias to Robert Baker, John Philip Fay, Paul Joseph Daniel Langlois and Robert Gordon Sinclair in a ceremony at Rideau Hall Friday morning. They will receive the distinction of members of the order.
"From hockey to history, the band's lyrical references to Canadian topics created a sense of what it's like to love — and live in — this country," said Rideau Hall.
It'll be a star-studded ceremony with longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek in the crowd.
The Sudbury-born Trebek is becoming an officer of the Order of Canada for instilling "a love of learning in millions of people around the world. Off-camera, he is a champion of geographic literacy in the United States and Canada through his work with their geographic societies."
They'll join close to 40 others at Rideau Hall for the 10:30 a.m. ET ceremony.
For a complete list of recipients click here.
