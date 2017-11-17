After putting their music to work for more than three decades, the surviving members of the Tragically Hip are receiving one of Canada's top honours: appointments to the Order of Canada.

Governor General Julie Payette will present insignias to Robert Baker, John Philip Fay, Paul Joseph Daniel Langlois and Robert Gordon Sinclair in a ceremony at Rideau Hall Friday morning. They will receive the distinction of members of the order.

Lead singer Gord Downie, who died from an incurable form of brain cancer called glioblastoma last month, received his insignia during a ceremony honouring leadership in Indigenous issues in June.

Alex Trebek, a Canada 150 ambassador, introduced a series of Jeopardy! clues in July referring to the country's sesquicentennial. (jeopardy.com)

"From hockey to history, the band's lyrical references to Canadian topics created a sense of what it's like to love — and live in — this country," said Rideau Hall.

It'll be a star-studded ceremony with longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek in the crowd.

The Sudbury-born Trebek is becoming an officer of the Order of Canada for instilling "a love of learning in millions of people around the world. Off-camera, he is a champion of geographic literacy in the United States and Canada through his work with their geographic societies."

They'll join close to 40 others at Rideau Hall for the 10:30 a.m. ET ceremony.

For a complete list of recipients click here.