Hockey great Mark Messier and folk rock frontman Alan Doyle are among the 45 Canadians to be formally recognized for outstanding achievement and community and national service.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will preside over a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa today to invest three companions, 12 officers and 30 members into the Order of Canada.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca is carrying it live.

"Known for his leadership skills both on and off the ice, hockey legend Mark Messier is considered one of the greatest players of all time," reads a release from Rideau Hall. "A 26-year NHL veteran, six-time Stanley Cup winner and the only player to lead two different teams to league championships, he is renowned for his perseverance and for his ability to bring people together in pursuit of a common goal."

The release says Messier also contributes to various charitable causes and community programs, including The First Shift, which strives to make hockey more accessible to all kids. He was born in Edmonton and drafted by the Oilers in 1979, ending his playing career in Vancouver in 2004.

Doyle, lead singer of Great Big Sea, will be recognized as "one of Newfoundland's most beloved musical ambassadors," the release says.

"He has helped revitalize and popularize traditional Newfoundland folk music for new generations. Born in the small town of Petty Harbour, he remains deeply committed to his roots, and has been consistently supporting multiple charities throughout the province and across Canada for more than two decades."

Eminent historians, astronomers, academics, lawyers, artists, social justice advocates, and former politicians and public servants will also be invested.

