Hockey legend Mark Messier, Great Big Sea frontman Alan Doyle to be invested into Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will preside over ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa
Hockey great Mark Messier and folk rock frontman Alan Doyle are among the 45 Canadians to be formally recognized for outstanding achievement and community and national service.
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will preside over a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa today to invest three companions, 12 officers and 30 members into the Order of Canada.
The event begins at 10:30 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca is carrying it live.
"Known for his leadership skills both on and off the ice, hockey legend Mark Messier is considered one of the greatest players of all time," reads a release from Rideau Hall. "A 26-year NHL veteran, six-time Stanley Cup winner and the only player to lead two different teams to league championships, he is renowned for his perseverance and for his ability to bring people together in pursuit of a common goal."
The release says Messier also contributes to various charitable causes and community programs, including The First Shift, which strives to make hockey more accessible to all kids. He was born in Edmonton and drafted by the Oilers in 1979, ending his playing career in Vancouver in 2004.
Doyle, lead singer of Great Big Sea, will be recognized as "one of Newfoundland's most beloved musical ambassadors," the release says.
"He has helped revitalize and popularize traditional Newfoundland folk music for new generations. Born in the small town of Petty Harbour, he remains deeply committed to his roots, and has been consistently supporting multiple charities throughout the province and across Canada for more than two decades."
Eminent historians, astronomers, academics, lawyers, artists, social justice advocates, and former politicians and public servants will also be invested.
Among them:
- Singer-songwriter Daniel Lanois, who has produced 60 albums in the last 40 years, including by U2, Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel and Neil Young.
- Richard Fadden, a long-serving federal public servant who helped shape Canada's response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He served as director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, deputy minister of National Defence and national security advisor to two prime ministers.
- Libby Davies, a Vancouver community activist and former city councillor and longtime NDP MP who championed LGBT rights, affordable housing and safe injection sites.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.