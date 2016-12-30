Dozens of Canadians representing the arts, sciences, sports, philanthropic and business communities have been named to the Order of Canada.
Rideau Hall revealed the list today, ahead of the country's 150th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the Order. Established in 1967, it is one of the country's highest civilian honours and recognizes Canadians who have been high achievers in their fields, or have shown dedication or service to their community and country.
"Let's be inspired by the examples set by these remarkable Canadians and use this occasion to build a smarter and more caring country," Gov. Gen. David Johnston said in a release.
The newest appointees include globally renowned astrophysicist Victoria Kaspi, former Supreme Court justice Morris Fish, UNICEF's HIV/AIDS division chief Craig McClure, international concussion authority Charles Tator, and children's books and young adult authors Jan Andrews, Deborah Ellis and Jacqueline Guest.
Benoît Huot, a parasport ambassador and Paralympic swimmer who has won nine Paralympic Games gold medals for Canada, is also being honoured, as is former Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff for his work as a human rights scholar.
Acclaimed poet and novelist Michael Ondaatje, author of The English Patient, will receive a promotion to companion of the Order of Canada. Senator Hugh Segal is also being promoted to an officer, the second-highest ranking in the order.
Recipients will be on hand to accept their insignia at a ceremony to be held at a later date in the year.
Here is the full list of recipients. (An asterisk indicates a promotion within the order.)
Companions of the Order of Canada
Morris Jacob Fish, former Supreme Court justice
Victoria Kaspi, astrophysicist
Michael Ondaatje*, novelist and poet
Officers of the Order of Canada
John Bandler, microwave engineer
David Barber, environmental scientist
Russell Braun, opera singer
Michel Dallaire*, industrial design
John Haig de Beque Farris, venture capitalist
Norman Foster, playwright
Anne Giardini, forestry and higher education
William Rodney Graham, contemporary visual arts
Lewis Edward Kay, biochemistry
Bryan Kolb, brain researcher
Richard Borshay Lee, anthropologist
Peter G. Martin, astronomy and astrophysics researcher
Craig McClure, UNICEF's HIV/AIDS division chief
Ellen Irene Picard, jurist and legal scholar
Michael J. Sabia, entrepreneur
Michael Schade, tenor
Hugh Segal*, former senator
Howard Leslie Shore, composer and conductor
Donald T. Stuss, neuropsychologist
Charles Haskell Tator*, concussion authority
Lorne Trottier*, researcher
Paul Cronin Weiler, legal scholar
Members of the Order of Canada
Michael Adams, public opinion researcher
Howard Adelman, refugee studies scholar
Margeurite Andersen, women's studies and francophone literature pioneer
Jan Andrews, children's book author
Wesley Armour, entreprenuer
H. Anthony Arrell, investor
Manon Barbeau, film production, First Nations youth advocate
Leonard A. Bateman, former head of Manitoba Hydro
Donna June Bennett and Brian Leslie Finley, performing arts in rural Ontario
Paul Michael Boothe, academic
Pierre-Michel Bouchard, culture and sport promotion
André Bourbeau, musician
Bonnie Brooks, retail industry leader
Linda Cardinal, public policy development
Katherine Carleton, Canadian orchestra advocate
Elaine Carty, women's health care advocate
Louise Champoux-Paillé, administrator
Harold Everett Chapman, co-operative movement leader
Jan Christilaw, obstetrics leader
Ruth Collins-Nakai, physician leader
Peter Dalglish, Street Kids International founder, humanitarian
Michael David Dan, philanthropist
Ronald J. Daniels, university administrator
Libby Davies, philanthropist
Rayleen V. De Luca, clinical child psychologist
William Arthur Downe, business leader
Irene and Leslie Dubé, Saskatchewan philanthropists
Janet Ecker, financial industry leader
Deborah Ellis, young adult author, philanthropist
William MacDonald Evans, president of the Canadian Space Agency
James Bruce Falls, ornithology and nature conservation
John Foerster, health care administrator
Chen Fong, health care philanthropist
Richard French, public sector and business leader
Jacqueline Guest, children's book author
Gloria Margaret Gutman, gerontologist
George Norman Hillmer, foreign policy scholar
Robin Hopper, ceramist
Anne-Marie Hubert, business leader
Benoît Huot, parasport ambassador and Paralympic swimmer
Michael Ignatieff, human rights scholar and reporter
Liz Ingram, artist
Ignat Kaneff, home builder and developer
Rudy Koehler, business leader, philanthropist
France Labelle, philanthropist
Patricia Anne Lang, academic administrator
Oryssia Lennie, politics
Janice (Kahehti:io) Longboat, Indigenous medicine and culture advocate
Clarence Louie, Indigenous economic leader
Robert Marleau, public service leader
Marie-Lucie Morin, professional mentorship
Pierre Morrissette, business leader, head of The Weather Network
Reza Nasseri, construction industry leader, philanthropist
Mathew Nuqingaq, jewellery designer and drum dancer
David Onley, disability advocate, former lieutenant governor of Ontario
John Parisella, governance leader
Benoît Pelletier, francophone advocate
Gerald Pond, entrepreneur
Alfred H.E. Popp, lawyer
Ash K. Prakash, author, philanthropist
