Dozens of Canadians representing the arts, sciences, sports, philanthropic and business communities have been named to the Order of Canada.

Rideau Hall revealed the list today, ahead of the country's 150th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the Order. Established in 1967, it is one of the country's highest civilian honours and recognizes Canadians who have been high achievers in their fields, or have shown dedication or service to their community and country.

"Let's be inspired by the examples set by these remarkable Canadians and use this occasion to build a smarter and more caring country," Gov. Gen. David Johnston said in a release.

The newest appointees include globally renowned astrophysicist Victoria Kaspi, former Supreme Court justice Morris Fish, UNICEF's HIV/AIDS division chief Craig McClure, international concussion authority Charles Tator, and children's books and young adult authors Jan Andrews, Deborah Ellis and Jacqueline Guest.

McGill University astrophysicist Victoria Kaspi is the first woman to win the $1 million Gerhard Herzberg Canada Gold Medal, and is one of the newest recipients of the Order of Canada. (NSERC)

Benoî​t Huot, a parasport ambassador and Paralympic swimmer who has won nine Paralympic Games gold medals for Canada, is also being honoured, as is former Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff for his work as a human rights scholar.

Former Liberal Leader Michael Ignatieff is being honoured with the Order of Canada for his human rights advocacy. The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson (The Canadian Press)

Acclaimed poet and novelist Michael Ondaatje, author of The English Patient, will receive a promotion to companion of the Order of Canada. Senator Hugh Segal is also being promoted to an officer, the second-highest ranking in the order.

Recipients will be on hand to accept their insignia at a ceremony to be held at a later date in the year.

Here is the full list of recipients. (An asterisk indicates a promotion within the order.)

Companions of the Order of Canada

Morris Jacob Fish, former Supreme Court justice

Victoria Kaspi, astrophysicist

Michael Ondaatje*, novelist and poet

Author Michael Ondaatje has been promoted to the highest-ranking Companion of the Order of Canada. (Jeff Nolte/McClelland & Stewart)

Officers of the Order of Canada

John Bandler, microwave engineer

David Barber, environmental scientist

Russell Braun, opera singer

Michel Dallaire*, industrial design

John Haig de Beque Farris, venture capitalist

Norman Foster, playwright

Anne Giardini, forestry and higher education

William Rodney Graham, contemporary visual arts

Lewis Edward Kay, biochemistry

Bryan Kolb, brain researcher

Richard Borshay Lee, anthropologist

Peter G. Martin, astronomy and astrophysics researcher

Craig McClure, UNICEF's HIV/AIDS division chief

Ellen Irene Picard, jurist and legal scholar

Michael J. Sabia, entrepreneur

Michael Schade, tenor

Hugh Segal*, former senator

Howard Leslie Shore, composer and conductor

Donald T. Stuss, neuropsychologist

Charles Haskell Tator*, concussion authority

Lorne Trottier*, researcher

Paul Cronin Weiler, legal scholar

Members of the Order of Canada

Michael Adams, public opinion researcher

Howard Adelman, refugee studies scholar

Margeurite Andersen, women's studies and francophone literature pioneer

Jan Andrews, children's book author

Wesley Armour, entreprenuer

H. Anthony Arrell, investor

Manon Barbeau, film production, First Nations youth advocate

Leonard A. Bateman, former head of Manitoba Hydro

Donna June Bennett and Brian Leslie Finley, performing arts in rural Ontario

Paul Michael Boothe, academic

Pierre-Michel Bouchard, culture and sport promotion

André Bourbeau, musician

Bonnie Brooks, retail industry leader

Linda Cardinal, public policy development

Katherine Carleton, Canadian orchestra advocate

Elaine Carty, women's health care advocate

Louise Champoux-Paillé, administrator

Harold Everett Chapman, co-operative movement leader

Jan Christilaw, obstetrics leader

Ruth Collins-Nakai, physician leader

Peter Dalglish, Street Kids International founder, humanitarian

Michael David Dan, philanthropist

Ronald J. Daniels, university administrator

Libby Davies, philanthropist

Rayleen V. De Luca, clinical child psychologist

William Arthur Downe, business leader

Irene and Leslie Dubé, Saskatchewan philanthropists

Janet Ecker, financial industry leader

Deborah Ellis, young adult author, philanthropist

William MacDonald Evans, president of the Canadian Space Agency

James Bruce Falls, ornithology and nature conservation

John Foerster, health care administrator

Chen Fong, health care philanthropist

Richard French, public sector and business leader

Jacqueline Guest, children's book author

Gloria Margaret Gutman, gerontologist

George Norman Hillmer, foreign policy scholar

Robin Hopper, ceramist

Anne-Marie Hubert, business leader

Benoî​t Huot, parasport ambassador and Paralympic swimmer

Michael Ignatieff, human rights scholar and reporter

Liz Ingram, artist

Ignat Kaneff, home builder and developer

Rudy Koehler, business leader, philanthropist

France Labelle, philanthropist

Patricia Anne Lang, academic administrator

Oryssia Lennie, politics

Janice (Kahehti:io) Longboat, Indigenous medicine and culture advocate

Clarence Louie, Indigenous economic leader

Robert Marleau, public service leader

Marie-Lucie Morin, professional mentorship

Pierre Morrissette, business leader, head of The Weather Network

Reza Nasseri, construction industry leader, philanthropist

Mathew Nuqingaq, jewellery designer and drum dancer

David Onley, disability advocate, former lieutenant governor of Ontario

John Parisella, governance leader

Benoî​t Pelletier, francophone advocate

Gerald Pond, entrepreneur

Alfred H.E. Popp, lawyer

Ash K. Prakash, author, philanthropist