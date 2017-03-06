Opposition MPs are demanding the federal government crack down on tax evaders after a CBC investigation revealed that several prominent and wealthy Canadians appear to be linked to a secret tax dodge on the Isle of Man.

The calls for action came during question period Monday, after a report last week by CBC's the fifth estate and Radio-Canada's Enquête.

"The prime minister talks about how much he wants to go after tax fraud, but how are Canadians expected to believe him when he refused to investigate this scandalous deal made by Revenue Canada," NDP Leader Tom Mulcair asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"How are Canadians expected to believe that this prime minister is serious about going after tax evasion when he refuses to go after tax evaders," he added.

Trudeau responded by insisting his government is serious about going after tax evaders, evasion in general and tax fraud.

"That's why we invested over $440 million in budget 2016 so that the Canada Revenue Agency can continue to press against any tax frauders [sic] or evaders," Trudeau said.

"We will continue to work very hard to make sure that that everyone pays their fair share of taxes, that's what Canadians expect, that's what we expect."

That answer was not enough for NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice, who openly mocked the federal government's efforts to crack down on the cheats.

"Four hundred and forty million dollars and yet no charges. I am sure that white-collar criminals are very scared," Boulerice said. "When will the Liberal government grow a spine, stand up for everyone, get rid of loopholes, renegotiate bilateral agreements and punish people who commit fraud."

An ongoing investigation

The MPs were responding to the latest in an ongoing series of investigative reports that revealed how accounting firm KPMG, in its internal marketing pitches, solicited Canadians with a "minimum" of $5 million to invest in an "Offshore Company Structure," charging clients $100,000 simply to start it up. KPMG also guaranteed confidentiality.

T​he tax dodge was based on a simple — if fictitious — idea that "high net worth" clients give away their fortunes to an Isle of Man shell company. The money would be invested offshore and would be returned back to Canada, again untaxed, as a so-called gift.

The scheme was later described by Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as a "sham" in court documents.

The CRA eventually offered a secret amnesty to some of the accounting firm's clients who had been using the scheme.

Now some clients, and the process by which the offshore shell companies were set up, have been exposed and the opposition wants the government to take action immediately.

'Cancel KMPG contracts'

Interim leader of the Bloc Québécois, Rhéal Fortin, said in the House that KMPG has received more than $92 million in federal contracts since 2006 — all the while advising its clients on how to evade taxes.

"As long as there is no light shed on these schemes, can the government at least cancel its contracts with KPMG or are we to understand that there's no problem dealing with a company that encourages tax evasion?" Fortin asked.

Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier said that it was the CRA that discovered the KPMG tax haven.

"The case of KPMG is before the courts right now and we continue to pursue action against KPMG," said Lebouthillier. "We will see this to the end as Canadians have asked us to do."

NDP MP Pierre Dionne Labelle has tabled a motion in the House calling on the government to measure revenue losses to offshore tax havens and establish how to recover revenue lost thorough tax evasion and avoidance.

The motion also asks the government to give the Parliamentary Budget Officer the tools to independently estimate the loss of government revenues through tax avoidance schemes, and require the Auditor General to measure CRA's success in prosecuting and settling cases of tax evasion.

The House of Commons will vote on the NDP motion Tuesday.